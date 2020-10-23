Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson University Hospitals - 1100 Walnut Street1100 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldstein was kind enough to see me at the end of the day. He was very kind and supportive. He took care of my prblem well.
About Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Rutgers Med Sch
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldstein speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
