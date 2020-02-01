Overview

Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Goldstein works at Tri County Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Southampton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Stye and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

