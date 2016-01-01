Dr. Scott Goldsmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldsmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Goldsmith, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Goldsmith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Locations
- 1 242 E 72nd St Ste 1W, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 439-6309
About Dr. Scott Goldsmith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Psychiatry
