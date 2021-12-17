See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Upland, CA
Orthopedic Surgery
4 (46)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Scott Goldman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Goldman works at Medical Center For Bn/Jnt Dsdrs in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Center for Bone and Joint Disorders
    400 N Mountain Ave Ste 310, Upland, CA 91786

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Casa Colina Hospital
  San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Dislocation
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Elbow Sprain
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot Sprain
Herniated Disc
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture
Hip Pain
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Injuries
Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Neck Pain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Pain
Sports Injuries
Tendonitis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    Medicare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 17, 2021
    I went to doctor Goldman today I was hurting so bad and he took care of me the staff was wonderful the attendants were great and doctor Goldman I can't say enough about him. Best doctor I've been to in years!
    Lorraine Oliver — Dec 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Goldman, MD
    About Dr. Scott Goldman, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    41 years of experience
    English
    1194820423
    Education & Certifications

    Hughston Sports Med Hospital
    Tulane University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldman works at Medical Center For Bn/Jnt Dsdrs in Upland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Goldman's profile.

    Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

