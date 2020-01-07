Overview

Dr. Scott Gold, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Gold works at Neil Sperling MD in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.