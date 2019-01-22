Overview

Dr. Scott Gold, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Gold works at Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.