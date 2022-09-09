Dr. Golarz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Golarz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Golarz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Golarz works at
Locations
-
1
Temple University Hospital3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3133
-
2
Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital - Rehab1500 Lansdowne Ave, Darby, PA 19023 Directions (610) 237-4000
-
3
Goshen Family Medicine LLC1450 E Boot Rd Ste 600B, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 430-8272
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Golarz?
I saw Dr. Golarz over the course of a year, while being treated for Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. I was injured in a car accident and was losing my ability to use my left arm and hand. When it became obvious that my injury was not healing, he quickly scheduled me for NTOS surgery. Dr. Golarz is very quick in appointments and fast talking sometimes, but will always answer your questions (bring a note pad), even offer his cell phone number or email for emergencies. He is extremely thorough, recommending other specialists or tests to make sure surgery will be safe and successful. He was very kind to my family at the hospital. The nurses in his office are really kind as well. Temple hospital food was not great, but the nurses took good care of me. His Thoracic Outlet Team is world class! He saved my arm, five stars!
About Dr. Scott Golarz, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1487677050
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golarz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golarz works at
Dr. Golarz has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golarz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Golarz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golarz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.