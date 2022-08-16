Dr. Scott Glickman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Glickman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Glickman, DO is a Movement Disorders Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Midwestern University-Chicago-College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Henderson Hospital, MountainView Hospital and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Glickman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Horizon View Medical Center6850 N Durango Dr Ste 301, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 929-8242
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Henderson Hospital
- MountainView Hospital
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glickman?
Dr. Glickman is a dedicated, passionate doctor for his patients! His office staff (Cindy) is a gem! I feel so lucky to have found Dr. Glickman. My sister went with me to one of my appointments and she also was very impressed with how thorough and kindly Dr. Glickman spoke with us.
About Dr. Scott Glickman, DO
- Movement Disorders Surgery
- English
- 1679693428
Education & Certifications
- Philadephia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Providence Hospital
- Midwestern University-Chicago-College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glickman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glickman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glickman works at
Dr. Glickman has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glickman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Glickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glickman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.