Dr. Scott Glazer, MD is a Dermatologist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Glazer works at Glazer Dermatology, Highland Park, IL in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL, Arlington Heights, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.