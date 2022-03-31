Dr. Scott Glazer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glazer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Glazer, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Glazer, MD is a Dermatologist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Glazer works at
Locations
-
1
Darryl M. Bronson MD Bonnie L. Barsky MD767 Park Ave W Ste 310, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 432-4650
-
2
Scott D. Glazer M.d. Sc600 W Lake Cook Rd Ste 110, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 255-9150
-
3
Scott D Glazer MD Sc Dermatology Laboratory1430 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 213, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 255-9150
-
4
Cole D Lundquist MD Sc7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 321, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 774-7122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My whole family have been patients of dr. Glazer forever. None of us would ever consider going elsewhere. When you find a doctor that’s perfect you would never consider going anywhere else.
About Dr. Scott Glazer, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1770587206
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology

