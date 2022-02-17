Dr. Scott Glaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Glaser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Glaser, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Burr Ridge, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.
Pain Specialist of Greater Chicago7055 High Grove Blvd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (630) 371-9980Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Magna7456 S State Rd Ste 203, Bedford Park, IL 60638 Directions (630) 371-9980
Palos Primary Care Center15300 West Ave Ste 213, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (630) 371-9980
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- UnitedHealthCare
About one year ago I injured my back. I was in pain, great pain. I called many spine specialists. Dr. Glaser office was the first to response to my help. I read many reviews good and bad and I have to say after Dr. Glaser reviewing MRI he also suggest steroid injection. After months of heeling time, I'm also taking Physical therapy. I thank you Dr. S. Glaser. I'm pain free, not handicap, doing things I used to. I'm happy again. Thank you.
About Dr. Scott Glaser, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1881691863
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Meml Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Glaser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glaser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.