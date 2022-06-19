Overview

Dr. Scott Girard, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Island, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Atrium Health Cabarrus.



Dr. Girard works at Novant Health Family Medicine Pine Forest in Oak Island, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.