Overview

Dr. Scott Gibson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine A College of Midwestern University and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Gibson works at Northern Arizona Healthcare in Flagstaff, AZ with other offices in Hurst, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.