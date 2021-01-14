Overview

Dr. Scott Ghere, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, Tulsa, OK and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Ghere works at Warren Clinic Family Medicine-Warren Clinic Tower in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Jenks, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.