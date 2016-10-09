Dr. Scott Gerrish, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerrish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gerrish, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Gerrish, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 112 PLEASANT ST SW, Vienna, VA 22180 Directions (703) 255-5580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerrish?
I had the MiraDry procedure done and I was very impressed! He was incredibly attentive and caring and was extremely knowledgeable about all aspects of what he was doing. I shopped around extensively across the DMV area, and Dr. Gerrish stood out as the top choice for the options--he certainly did not disappoint! They performed the MiraDry procedure (it works as advertised, I'm at 10 weeks after!) and did an excellent job, and it's clear they take great pride, care, and attentiveness.
About Dr. Scott Gerrish, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1346512605
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerrish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerrish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerrish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerrish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerrish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerrish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.