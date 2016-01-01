See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Calabasas, CA
Dr. Scott Genshaft, MD

Interventional Radiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Genshaft, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Genshaft works at UCLA Health MPTF Calabasas in Calabasas, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Calabasas Imaging & Interventional Center
    26585 Agoura Rd Ste 210, Calabasas, CA 91302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 722-1334
    Santa Monica Outpatient Imaging & Interventional Center
    1245 16th St Ste 110, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 946-0456

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Scott Genshaft, MD

    Interventional Radiology
    16 years of experience
    English
    1215189683
    Education & Certifications

    CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Genshaft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genshaft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Genshaft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Genshaft has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genshaft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genshaft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genshaft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

