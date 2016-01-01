Dr. Scott Genshaft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genshaft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Genshaft, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Genshaft, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Genshaft works at
Locations
Calabasas Imaging & Interventional Center26585 Agoura Rd Ste 210, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 722-1334
Santa Monica Outpatient Imaging & Interventional Center1245 16th St Ste 110, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 946-0456
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Genshaft, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Genshaft accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Genshaft using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Genshaft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Genshaft works at
Dr. Genshaft has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genshaft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genshaft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genshaft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.