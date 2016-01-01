Overview

Dr. Scott Genshaft, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Genshaft works at UCLA Health MPTF Calabasas in Calabasas, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.