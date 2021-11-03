Dr. Scott Geller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Geller, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Geller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Geller works at
Locations
-
1
Scott L. Geller MD PA4755 Summerlin Rd Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 275-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geller?
There are so many wonderful adjectives I could use to describe Dr. Geller and his awesome office staff. Dr. Geller has performed cataract surgery on both my eyes and it’s made all the difference in my vision. I put it off due to simple nervousness, but Dr. Geller helped and advised me thru both surgeries. I could not be more pleased with him and his wonderful staff. Don’t go anywhere else for your eye needs.
About Dr. Scott Geller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1609858711
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geller works at
Dr. Geller speaks French.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Geller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.