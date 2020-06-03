Dr. Scott Gebhardt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gebhardt, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Gebhardt, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gebhardt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Thomas Clinic Pllc7056 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 597-5557Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gebhardt?
Easy scheduling, prompt on appointment time. I feel my visits with the doctor went well. Personable. Knowledgeable. Courteous staff.
About Dr. Scott Gebhardt, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1518950724
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gebhardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gebhardt accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gebhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gebhardt works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gebhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gebhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.