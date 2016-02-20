See All Plastic Surgeons in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. Scott Gayner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Gayner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Dr. Gayner works at Stratis Gayner Plastic Surgery in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stratis Gayner Plastic Surgery
    10 Capital Dr Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 728-1700
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lash Enhancer
Neck Liposuction
Radiesse® Injections
Lash Enhancer
Neck Liposuction
Radiesse® Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Scott Gayner, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1548256969
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Cincinnati-Facial Plastic Surgery
Fellowship
Residency
  • Mayo Clinic-Otolaryngology
Residency
Internship
  • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Internship
Medical Education
  • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Miami University
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Scott Gayner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gayner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gayner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gayner works at Stratis Gayner Plastic Surgery in Harrisburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gayner’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gayner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gayner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

