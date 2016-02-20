Dr. Scott Gayner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gayner, MD
Dr. Scott Gayner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
Stratis Gayner Plastic Surgery10 Capital Dr Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 728-1700Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Gayner!!! He has a wonderful, caring, informative bedside manner, & the liposuction he did on my chin/neck area was fantastic!!! I'm so thrilled with the results!!! The procedure was a walk in the park and I had no pain or discomfort afterwards. I would recommend Dr. Gayner to everyone!!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- University Of Cincinnati-Facial Plastic Surgery
- Mayo Clinic-Otolaryngology
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Miami University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Gayner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayner.
