Overview

Dr. Scott Gauthreaux, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Gauthreaux works at Acadiana Retina Consultants in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Telangiectasia and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.