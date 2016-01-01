See All Vascular Surgeons in Flint, MI
Overview

Dr. Scott Garner, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Garner works at Vein Solutions in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Surgery Assoc P.c.
    5151 Gateway Ctr Ste 400, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 232-3363
  2. 2
    Michigan Vascular Center
    5020 W Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 732-1620
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    About Dr. Scott Garner, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750353934
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Garner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garner has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Garner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

