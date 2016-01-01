Dr. Scott Garner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Garner, MD
Dr. Scott Garner, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Vascular Surgery Assoc P.c.5151 Gateway Ctr Ste 400, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 232-3363
Michigan Vascular Center5020 W Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 732-1620Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1750353934
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Garner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garner has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.