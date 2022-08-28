See All Hand Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Scott Gargasz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Gargasz, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Scott Gargasz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Gargasz works at Advanced Hand and Plastic Surgery Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Hand and Plastic Surgery Center LLC
    4600 N Habana Ave Ste 22, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 866-4426
  2. 2
    Advanced Hand & Plastic Surgery Center
    2318 Greenbranch Dr Bldg 2, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 866-4426

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Amputated Arm Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Thumb Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mass
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gargasz?

    Aug 28, 2022
    Dr. Gargasz is very compassionate, knowledgeable, and respectful. He provides patients with easy to understand options for optimal care.
    CD — Aug 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Gargasz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Gargasz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gargasz to family and friends

    Dr. Gargasz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gargasz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Gargasz, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Gargasz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386626380
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Akron
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Gargasz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gargasz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gargasz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gargasz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gargasz has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gargasz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Gargasz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gargasz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gargasz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gargasz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Gargasz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.