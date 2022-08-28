Overview

Dr. Scott Gargasz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Gargasz works at Advanced Hand and Plastic Surgery Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.