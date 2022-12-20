Dr. Scott Gard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Gard, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Cape Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgical3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 358, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Dr Gard did the surgery on my legs. He did an outstanding job of getting the blood flowing to my legs. It is much easier to walk now with very little pain. I will recommend him to anyone that needs the same surgery I had.
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1659316990
- University Tenn Memphis
- University Mo Kansas City
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
