Dr. Scott Gard, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Gard, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Gard works at Cape Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgical
    3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 358, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
  
Aortic Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Congenital Heart Defects
Iliac Aneurysm
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aortic Ectasia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dialysis Access Procedures
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolism
  
Lymphedema
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Stenting
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • AlohaCare
    • Altura Benefits
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • DenteMax
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealth Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr Gard did the surgery on my legs. He did an outstanding job of getting the blood flowing to my legs. It is much easier to walk now with very little pain. I will recommend him to anyone that needs the same surgery I had.
    Stephen Billington — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Gard, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659316990
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tenn Memphis
    Residency
    • University Mo Kansas City
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Gard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gard accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gard works at Cape Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Gard’s profile.

    Dr. Gard has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

