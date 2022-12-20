Overview

Dr. Scott Gard, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Gard works at Cape Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.