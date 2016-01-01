Overview

Dr. Scott Gabbard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Gabbard works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Manometry and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.