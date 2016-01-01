Dr. Scott Gabbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gabbard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Gabbard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.
Dr. Gabbard works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0038Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabbard?
About Dr. Scott Gabbard, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1114142791
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabbard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabbard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabbard works at
Dr. Gabbard has seen patients for Dysphagia, Manometry and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabbard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabbard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.