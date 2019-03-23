Dr. Scott Fulton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Fulton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Fulton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.
Akron Digestive Disease Consultants Inc570 White Pond Dr Ste 200, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 730-0035
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Please don’t ask your patients WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE??? Don’t you read my concerns before you walk in my room with an attitude???? My family physician had sent me to YOU! Does that mean you didn’t read what she wrote to you also ? WOW!!! I pay you good money for a service that I did not receive. Dr.FULTON what happened to the good doctor that I’ve known for years??
Dr. Fulton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulton has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.