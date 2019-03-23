Overview

Dr. Scott Fulton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Fulton works at Gastroenterology Group Inc The in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.