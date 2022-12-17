Dr. Scott Fudemberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fudemberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Fudemberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Fudemberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Keystone Eye Associates9126 BLUE GRASS RD, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 552-8331
Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants773 Route 70 E Ste 180, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (484) 434-2700
Wills Eye Hospital - Glaucoma Service840 Walnut St # 1110, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We travel out of town to see Dr. Fudemberg. He is fabulous and we trust him implicitly
About Dr. Scott Fudemberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
