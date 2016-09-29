Dr. Scott Fromherz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fromherz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Fromherz, MD
Dr. Scott Fromherz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Westside Sleep Center LLC7450 SW Beveland Rd Ste 120, Portland, OR 97223 Directions (503) 639-7000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Very professional doctor and staff. I never felt hurried and he was great at explaining my sleep apnea.
About Dr. Scott Fromherz, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1689627135
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Fromherz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fromherz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fromherz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fromherz has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fromherz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fromherz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fromherz.
