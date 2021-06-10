Overview

Dr. Scott Friedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Florida Retinal Consultants in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL and Zephyrhills, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.