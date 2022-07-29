Dr. Scott Friedenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Friedenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Friedenberg, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Upmc Cole.
Locations
Geisinger Health System100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6472
Hospital Affiliations
- Evangelical Community Hospital
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Upmc Cole
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saw the MD very focused on me. I was very comfortable, he explained what might be the problem now my journey starts.I 'm glad he has my back. He was concerned and he has a plan for me. I like him
About Dr. Scott Friedenberg, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedenberg has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Anterior Horn Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.