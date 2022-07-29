See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Danville, PA
Dr. Scott Friedenberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Scott Friedenberg, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Scott Friedenberg, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Upmc Cole.

Dr. Friedenberg works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Anterior Horn Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Geisinger Health System
    100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 271-6472

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evangelical Community Hospital
  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
  • Geisinger Medical Center
  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
  • Upmc Cole

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Anterior Horn Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Anterior Horn Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Friedenberg?

    Jul 29, 2022
    Saw the MD very focused on me. I was very comfortable, he explained what might be the problem now my journey starts.I 'm glad he has my back. He was concerned and he has a plan for me. I like him
    Diane — Jul 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Friedenberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Friedenberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Friedenberg to family and friends

    Dr. Friedenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Friedenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Friedenberg, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Friedenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811964893
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Friedenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedenberg works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Friedenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Friedenberg has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Anterior Horn Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Friedenberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.