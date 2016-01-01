Dr. Scott Fretzin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fretzin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Fretzin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Fretzin, MD is a dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. He currently practices at Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group and is affiliated with Community Hospital North. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
1
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology7910 N SHADELAND AVE, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 516-5000
2
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group8103 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-7790
3
Kokomo3611 S Reed Rd Ste 105, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (317) 621-7790
4
Facial Plastic Surgery Ears Nose and Throat Clinic2220 W Alto Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (317) 516-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- Planned Administration Inc
- Sagamore Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
About Dr. Scott Fretzin, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023011244
Education & Certifications
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
Admitting Hospitals
- Community Hospital North
- Community Howard Regional Health
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Fretzin?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fretzin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fretzin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fretzin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fretzin has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Psoriasis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fretzin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fretzin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fretzin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fretzin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fretzin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.