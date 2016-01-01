See All Dermatologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Scott Fretzin, MD

Dermatology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Scott Fretzin, MD is a dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. He currently practices at Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group and is affiliated with Community Hospital North. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

    Dawes Fretzin Dermatology
    Dawes Fretzin Dermatology
7910 N SHADELAND AVE, Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 516-5000
    Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group
    Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group
8103 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46256
(317) 621-7790
    Kokomo
    Kokomo
3611 S Reed Rd Ste 105, Kokomo, IN 46902
(317) 621-7790
    Facial Plastic Surgery Ears Nose and Throat Clinic
    Facial Plastic Surgery Ears Nose and Throat Clinic
2220 W Alto Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902
(317) 516-5000

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Actinic Keratosis

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
  • Aetna
  • American Republic
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • Medico
  • Meritain Health
  • MultiPlan
  • Mutual of Omaha
  • National Elevator
  • Pekin Insurance
  • Planned Administration Inc
  • Sagamore Health Network
  • Thrivent Financial
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Universal American

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1023011244
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
Admitting Hospitals
  • Community Hospital North
  • Community Howard Regional Health

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
