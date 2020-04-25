Dr. Scott Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Freeman, MD
Dr. Scott Freeman, MD is a Psychologist in Natick, MA. They completed their residency with Brigham and Women's Hospital
Dr. Freeman works at
MetroWest Medical Center67 Union St, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 650-7031
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?
This man is amazing, he is a kind, caring and a positive person. My mother has been treated by him twice and thinks of him as a saint and we all agree.
- Psychology
- English
- 1386750529
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Forensic Psychiatry
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
