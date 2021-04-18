Overview

Dr. Scott Franklin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Georgetown Hospital and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Franklin works at Georgetown Ear Nose & Throat in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Enlarged Turbinates and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.