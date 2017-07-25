Overview

Dr. Scott Foxman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Foxman works at Ophthalmic Partners in Northfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.