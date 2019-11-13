Overview

Dr. Scott Foust, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Foust works at Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.