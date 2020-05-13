Dr. Forrer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Forrer, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Forrer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Forrer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scott C Forrer MD800 N Swan Rd Ste 104, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 721-1000
- 2 2851 S Avenue B Ste 13, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 345-4882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Forrer?
I met with Dr. Forrer several times over several months after a car accident. I learned some helpful things from him about the nervous system, found our interactions uncomplicated, succinct and professional, and would not hesitate to see him again if I had a need.
About Dr. Scott Forrer, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871558163
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forrer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forrer works at
Dr. Forrer has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Tension Headache and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Forrer speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Forrer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.