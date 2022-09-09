Dr. Scott Flugman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flugman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Flugman, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Flugman, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Flugman works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates177 Main St Ste 105, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Scott Flugman, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1205843901
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Dermatology Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Internal Medicine
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
