Dr. Scott Floyd, DPM

Podiatry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Floyd, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Floyd works at Academy Foot and Ankle in Southlake, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Academy Foot Ankle Specialists
    1940 E State Highway 114 Ste 150, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 424-3668
    Academy Foot & Ankle Specialists at Flowermound
    5810 Long Prairie Rd Ste 400, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 424-3668
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 18, 2022
    Dr is personable, listens, and is very careful. Easy to talk to.
    About Dr. Scott Floyd, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508249558
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
