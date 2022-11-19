Overview

Dr. Scott Fleischauer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fleischauer works at Champaign Dental Group in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.