Dr. Scott Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Fisher, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs Surgical Associates2222 N Nevada Ave Ste 5017, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 635-2501
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fisher did my emergent appendectomy. Later I had complications of an absess in the area where the appendix was removed. I received excellent care. About 4 months after my surgery I got a hernia and Dr Fisher repaired it. Dr Fisher has a great bed side manner
About Dr. Scott Fisher, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1841265626
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med College
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- General Surgery
