Dr. Scott Fisch, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Fisch, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Locations
Bocavipediatrics5458 Town Center Rd Ste 25, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 923-9635
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My boys will see no one else! We drive 45 min to see him! He is worth the trip!
About Dr. Scott Fisch, DO
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1477555340
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of New Jersey
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center/ University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey
- Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Columbia University / School Of Engineering and Applied Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisch accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisch speaks Hebrew.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisch.
