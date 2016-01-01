Overview

Dr. Scott Finlay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.



Dr. Finlay works at ASSOCIATES IN EAR NOSE & THRT in Nashua, NH with other offices in Lowell, MA, Chelmsford, MA and Woburn, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.