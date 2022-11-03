Dr. Fink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Fink, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Main Line Endoscopy Center South1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2407, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 229-9376
Main Line Gastroenterology100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 252, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 896-7360
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Long a patient of Dr. Scott Fink, I have found him to be at the highest levels of expertise, care, professionalism, and competency. He has consistently provided me with top-flight attention and personalized care over many years. Do yourself a favor and aim to have Dr. Fink as your doctor. You won't be able to find better medical care.
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cornell
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
