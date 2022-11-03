Overview

Dr. Scott Fink, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fink works at Mainline Gastoroenterly Assocs in Media, PA with other offices in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemochromatosis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.