Dr. Scott Fields, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
Overview

Dr. Scott Fields, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with North Shore University Hospital

Dr. Fields works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Berkeley Heights Campus
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 790-6500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 29, 2015
    DR. FIELDS DOES NOT RUSH THE VISIT. EASY TO TALK TO. ANSWERS QUESTIONS & EXPLAINS RECOMMENDATIONS. FOLLOWS UP. RETURNS PHONE CALLS PROMPTLY.
    Val H in Watchung, NJ — Dec 29, 2015
    About Dr. Scott Fields, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609825033
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fields works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Fields’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

