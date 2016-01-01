Dr. Scott Field, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Field is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Field, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Field, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Evanston Hospital.
Locations
Pulmonary Physicians of the North Shore Ltd.2151 Waukegan Rd Ste 110, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Directions (847) 236-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Field, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1932192176
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- U Ill Hosp
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Field has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Field accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Field has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Field on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
