Overview

Dr. Scott Field, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Field works at Northshore Medical Group in Bannockburn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.