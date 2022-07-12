Dr. Scott Fertels, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fertels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Fertels, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Fertels, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Locations
The Heart House570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
The Heart House525 State St Ste 3, Elmer, NJ 08318 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Professional but also personable
About Dr. Scott Fertels, DO
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1871544718
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Union Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fertels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fertels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fertels has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fertels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fertels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fertels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fertels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fertels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.