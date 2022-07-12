Overview

Dr. Scott Fertels, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Fertels works at Surgical Group of South Jersey in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Elmer, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

