Dr. Fengler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Fengler, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Fengler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Fengler works at
Locations
Warren Clinic Colon and Rectal Surgery4735 E 91st St Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 794-4788
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My primary care referred him for colon issue and his staff was excellent . He was a good listener and after a exam he was great at explaining my options and it’s was amazing I didn’t wait a hour to be seen . Waiting for surgery only 10 days .
About Dr. Scott Fengler, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1881623015
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fengler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fengler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fengler works at
Dr. Fengler has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fengler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fengler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fengler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fengler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fengler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.