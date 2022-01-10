Dr. Scott Fayne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Fayne, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Fayne, MD is a Dermatologist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Fayne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Dermatology4495 Military Trl Ste 204, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 744-0002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fayne?
I have gone to Dr Fayne for over 15 years. He diagnosed my recurrence of breast cancer when no other doctor did. Because of his diagnosis he saved my life. He immediately shared all his findings with my other specialist. He is humble and believes that medical team work produces the best outcome for the patient. I see him every 6 months. He is smart and kind. He treats me like family. He listens to me and there is a real doctor patient decision making process. Thank you Dr. Fayne.
About Dr. Scott Fayne, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982674446
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fayne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fayne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fayne works at
Dr. Fayne has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Jock Itch and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fayne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Fayne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fayne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.