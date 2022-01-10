Overview

Dr. Scott Fayne, MD is a Dermatologist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Fayne works at Palm Beach Dermatology in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Jock Itch and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.