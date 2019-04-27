Dr. Scott Farner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Farner, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Farner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Henderson, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Overview
Locations
Owensboro Health Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine1200 Barret Blvd, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (270) 417-7940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Owensboro Health Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine1213 N Main St, Beaver Dam, KY 42320 Directions (270) 417-7940Tuesday9:00am - 11:00am
Owensboro Health Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine1301 Pleasant Valley Rd Ste 500B, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 417-7940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Owensboro Health Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine421 7th St, Tell City, IN 47586 Directions (812) 547-7448Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I fell and broke both bones in my wrist and one in my hand. After surgery by Dr. Farmer and rehab. I am back playing the piano and enjoying everything I did before the fall. I could not have asked for more.
About Dr. Scott Farner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1477726537
Education & Certifications
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, De Quervain's Disease and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Farner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.