Overview

Dr. Scott Farner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Henderson, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Farner works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Henderson, KY with other offices in Beaver Dam, KY, Owensboro, KY and Tell City, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, De Quervain's Disease and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.