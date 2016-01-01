Dr. Scott Farber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Farber, MD
Dr. Scott Farber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Hill Country Plastic Surgery Pllc9150 Huebner Rd Ste 162, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 658-3555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Medical Center
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Farber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
