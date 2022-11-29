Dr. Scott T Farber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott T Farber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott T Farber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Farber works at
Locations
Farber Plastic Surgery7700 Camino Real Ste 403, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 503-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farber?
Dr farber is an extraordinary doctor who stands out amongst other plastic surgeons. He is a perfectionist who strives for excellence. He is dedicated and meticulous, he is thorough and precise, and his attention to detail is well planned and carefully thought out. He achieves outstanding results consistently with every single patient. From your very first visit, he and his staff will make you feel welcome and cared for. If you are researching and looking for the best plastic surgeon in South Florida, without a doubt that surgeon is Dr. Farber. He will guide you and support you through every step of the process, and the results will most definitely exceed the highest of expectations. Dr. Farber is not just an outstanding doctor, he is also a wonderful person who cares deeply for his patients. It has been a true blessing to have chosen him to be my surgeon. The results of my breast surgery are far beyond what I could have ever imagined! Thank you Dr. Farber!
About Dr. Scott T Farber, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NYU/MEETH
- Michigan State University
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Tufts University
- Plastic Surgery
