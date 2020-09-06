Dr. Scott Falci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Falci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Falci, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital
Dr. Falci works at
Locations
Falci Institute for Spinal Cord Injuries500 E Hampden Ave Ste 425, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 764-6605
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Falci is remarkable.. I lost sensation and use of my right hand due to spinal cord tethering. He repaired the damage and I awoke in recovery having regained the use of my hand.
About Dr. Scott Falci, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Neurosurgery
